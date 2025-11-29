KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Malaysia has been re-elected to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council under Category C for the 2026–2027 term, for the 11th consecutive time.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah led the Malaysian delegation to the election, held during the 34th Session of the IMO Assembly in London on Nov 28.

Malaysia secured the 13th position out of 20 available seats, receiving 129 votes out of 171 valid ballots cast.

The successful re-election reflects the continued confidence of IMO member states in Malaysia’s constructive role, reliability as a committed maritime partner, and sustained contributions to maritime safety, environmental protection, and capacity-building at the global level, the Transport Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

“Following the renewed mandate for the 2026–2027 term, Malaysia will intensify efforts to strengthen its outreach and support to IMO member states through expanded human capital development programmes and expert assistance under the IMO Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme (ITCP),” the statement read.

It said Malaysia will continue to play a constructive role within the IMO’s main committees by contributing more substantively, including through leadership roles and the co-sponsorship of proposals aligned with global maritime priorities.

The IMO Council members under Category C comprise 20 elected countries with special interests in maritime transport or navigation, whose election to the Council ensures the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

The newly elected Council will meet for its 136th session on Dec 4 to elect its Chair and Vice-Chair for the next biennium, according to updates published on the IMO website.

The IMO, a United Nations agency, was established in 1948 to develop and support a comprehensive regulatory framework for shipping. Its areas of jurisdiction include safety issues, environmental protection, legal affairs, technical cooperation, maritime security, and shipping efficiency. — Bernama