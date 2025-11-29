KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu, Pahang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Perak continued to rise this morning, while Kedah, Kelantan and Perlis recorded a decline.

In Terengganu, the situation worsened significantly, with evacuees increasing to 10,399 people from 3,188 families as of 8am, up from 8,909 people (2,742 families) last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana portal, Kemaman recorded the highest number of displaced residents, with 2,517 people (669 families) housed in 27 temporary relief centres (PPS), followed by Marang (2,005 people in 16 PPS), Kuala Terengganu (1,633 people in nine PPS) and Kuala Nerus (1,606 people in 15 PPS).

There are also 1,276 people in 30 PPS in Setiu; Dungun (708 people in 10 PPS); Hulu Terengganu (596 people in 14 PPS); and Besut (58 people in six PPS).

Data from publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my showed that water levels at 10 river stations across the state had exceeded the danger mark, including Sungai Nerus in Kampung Bukit (Setiu); Sungai Kemaman in Rumah Paya Paman (Kemaman); Sungai Dungun in Kuala Jengai (Dungun); Sungai Marang at the Pengkalan Berangan Bridge (Marang); Sungai Paka in Kampung Luit (Dungun); and Sungai Tebak at Jambatan Tebak (Setiu).

In Selangor, the number of flood evacuees rose to 4,141 people from 1,132 families this morning, up from 3,542 individuals (973 families) last night.

Thirty-one PPS are operating across five districts—Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Sepang and Kuala Langat.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations deputy director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said four people were reported trapped in floodwaters near Klinik Desa Giching, Sepang, late last night.

“Three victims managed to save themselves, while one is believed to have drowned while attempting to swim across the river. A search-and-rescue operation is under way,” he said, adding that five firefighters were deployed after receiving the call at 11.30pm.

Youths in Kampung Haji Mohd Yusof move livestock trapped inside a resident’s pen after the enclosure is flooded following heavy rain in Port Dickson on November 28, 2025. — Bernama pic

In Perak, evacuees increased to 6,507 people (1,980 families) across 47 PPS in six districts, with Manjung continuing to record the highest number at 2,271 evacuees.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees climbed to 2,387 people (750 families), compared to 1,705 (538 families) last night.

InfoBanjir reported that six rivers had exceeded the danger level, including the Sungai Luit in Kampung Subuh, Maran (28.44m), the Sungai Pahang in Kuala Tembeling, Bentong (53.65m), and the Sungai Jelai in Sungai Bungor, Lipis (62.21m).

In Negeri Sembilan, flood victims increased to 375 people (149 families) as of 8.30am, up from 313 (127 families).

All evacuees are housed across seven PPS in Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Port Dickson, Jempol and Rembau.

In Melaka, the number of evacuees rose to 298 people (86 families) this morning, compared with 232 (74 families) last night.

In Perlis, the flood situation improved slightly, with evacuee numbers dropping to 6,869, from 7,116 last night. Twenty-four PPS remain in operation.

In Kedah, the situation also eased, with evacuees decreasing to 3,452 people (1,073 families) compared with 3,758 (1,193 families) last night. Two PPS in Pokok Sena were closed at 10.30pm.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees fell to 3,000 people (1,116 families) housed in 18 PPS across six districts, down from 3,448 (1,273 families) last night.

Two flood-related deaths have been reported so far, including one non-citizen. — Bernama