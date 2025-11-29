KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The Foreign Ministry is urging Malaysians travelling abroad to take greater precautions amid increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, including registering their whereabouts with the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission or through the MyWorld Alert application.

Consul General of Malaysia in Songkhla, Thailand, Ahmad Fahmi Ahmad Sarkawi, said recent disasters in the region showed the importance of preparedness, especially for those visiting countries experiencing monsoon seasons or severe weather cycles.

Stressing that proper planning and travel insurance were crucial, he advised travellers to monitor weather forecasts and make the necessary preparations, as well as anticipate possible situations like floods or other unexpected events.

“Make sure your insurance includes disaster coverage, so that if anything happens, you are protected against any losses,” he said during a virtual media briefing by the Foreign Ministry on Malaysia’s evacuation operations in flood-hit Hat Yai, southern Thailand.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, also reminded Malaysians travelling overseas to keep the ministry informed, saying it would greatly assist rescue or evacuation efforts during emergencies.

“We hope that Malaysians will take careful precautions and keep us informed. Keep the ministry informed of your whereabouts if situations like the one in Hat Yai occur,” he said.

Malaysia’s emergency operations in Hat Yai concluded successfully after more than 600 Malaysians affected by the severe floods that inundated major parts of the city were evacuated.

The disaster came after several days of intense rainfall linked to regional extreme weather patterns, resulting in one of Hat Yai’s worst floods in recent years. The sudden surge of water cut electricity, disrupted the water supply, stranded tourists in high-rise buildings, and left vehicles completely submerged across the city.

Hat Yai is one of the most popular short-haul travel destinations for Malaysians, with over 3.5 million Malaysians visiting southern Thailand last year.

The large number of Malaysian tourists in the area heightened the urgency of the evacuation mission, requiring close coordination between Malaysian missions, Thai authorities, and volunteer groups.

According to Ahmad Fahmi, around 60-95 per cent of floodwaters had receded, though some outskirts remained waterlogged, with debris, damaged vehicles and animal carcasses still obstructing main roads.

He estimated that between 500 and 1,000 vehicles belonging to Malaysians and other visitors were submerged, and warned that clean-up and safety restoration could take three to four weeks.

“If they come to Hat Yai at this time the hotels will not be able to provide the best service. I’m concerned about the quality and cleanliness of the food,” he said, urging Malaysians to delay non-essential travel to the city.

Wan Zaidi also praised Thai authorities for their assistance, including border officials who “come out to meet them and stamp their passports” to expedite medical cases.

The Ambassador described the operation as aligned with the values of “Malaysia Madani”, highlighting the contributions of more than 100 Malaysian volunteers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who assisted without expecting any compensation.

The ministry said that while Malaysia would not restrict travel to southern Thailand or elsewhere, travellers must take responsibility for their own safety and stay aware of potential disasters, adding that advisories are issued based on real-time conditions in Asean countries. — Bernama