SHAH ALAM, Nov 28 — The Selangor government has activated all its personnel and assets in anticipation of Tropical Storm Senyar, which is forecast to bring persistent heavy rain and strong winds to the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that with 1,173 temporary relief centres (PPS) available, Selangor has the capacity to accommodate nearly 244,000 residents should rising water levels require evacuations.

“This includes schools, mosques, community halls and village halls, all of which are properly equipped with essential supplies,” he said in a statement today.

Amirudin confirmed that 344 vehicles, including four-wheel drives and heavy-duty lorries, along with 227 boats, have been positioned at strategic locations for delivering essential supplies and conducting potential search-and-rescue operations.

He has also directed relevant agencies to inspect all deployed vehicles, ensuring they are operationally ready to respond to any emergency.

“We also have 45 warning sirens, which will be activated if water levels are expected to reach dangerous stages. I urge all Selangor residents to remain vigilant for any warnings or evacuation orders issued by the authorities or community leaders.

“If sirens in your residential area are activated and an evacuation order is given, please comply immediately and register your entire family at the nearest PPS,” he said.

Amirudin emphasised that the top priority is ensuring the safety of all residents throughout the weather phenomenon, which is expected to begin as early as midnight yesterday and persist until tomorrow.

He added that the state government will maintain close contact with the Meteorological Department through the State Disaster Management Unit and the National Disaster Management Agency.

All official announcements will be updated according to developing situations on the Meteorological Department’s main social media platforms and its website, www.met.gov.my. — Bernama