KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Businessman Albert Tei was taken away from his house this afternoon following his arrest by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), according to his lawyer.

Zaid Malek said his client was brought out of the residence at 12.50pm, adding that neither he nor Tei’s wife was informed of where Tei was being taken.

“Current whereabouts unknown as officers refuse to let me know. His wife likewise was not informed,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Earlier, Zaid said MACC officers had forced their way into Tei’s house in the morning and arrested him.

He said Tei was first taken away and then brought back to the house minutes later without any explanation, and that he had not been allowed to meet his client.

Zaid also provided brief video clips showing Tei being escorted out of the home into a vehicle that drove off this morning, and then being taken away again at 12.50pm.

On November 26, MACC said it would immediately investigate allegations that Tei had given bribes to the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

The commission had said it would summon both Tei and Shamsul Iskandar to give their statements soon.