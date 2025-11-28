SEREMBAN, Nov 28 — A family of six faced anxious moments when part of a slope in the Taman Bukit Berlian housing area here collapsed at about 3 am this morning, causing the back of their house to be buried.

Hun Swee Chun, 67, said the incident caused the laundry room at the back of the house to be buried, causing water to flow into the kitchen.

“My daughter woke up after hearing a sound like a tree falling behind the house, but we didn’t expect the situation to be worse when we found a landslide on the slope behind the house.

“Previously, an incident of trees falling on the same slope had occurred last April due to heavy rain, but this time the situation was much more serious. “For the time being, our family will stay in a hotel around Seremban,” he told Bernama here today.

Hun, who has lived in the area for almost seven years, said the landslide affected his son’s house more, while his sister’s house was not damaged.

He said for the sake of safety, the Minerals and Geosciences Department (JMG) advised them to move temporarily because there was still soil movement in the area.

According to him, the Seremban City Council (MBS) would conduct a detailed inspection and take appropriate action to ensure the area was safe to live in.

The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre today reported a landslide incident that occurred at around 3.55 am in the housing area, affecting two houses inhabited by six victims, following heavy rain early this morning.

The state JBPM also reported several incidents of fallen trees in the district and Seremban. — Bernama