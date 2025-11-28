KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Police have crippled eight online scam call centres operating out of residential units in the capital, arresting 57 people — most of them foreign nationals — in raids carried out between November 10 and 14.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the operations, led by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department with support from district and state units, targeted syndicate hubs preying on victims locally and abroad.

“We arrested 57 individuals, comprising five locals and 52 foreigners, who were working as operators for these syndicates,” he said in a statement today

“They were running illegal call centres from rented homes around Kuala Lumpur.”

Fadil said initial investigations showed the groups were involved in several scam models, including fake job offers and non-existent cryptocurrency investment schemes, mostly aimed at foreign victims.

He said all suspects have since been charged in court under Section 120B(2) of the Penal Code for abetting online fraud activities, as well as the Immigration Act 1959/63 for offences involving travel documents.

Fadil said police will continue to intensify operations against online fraud networks.

“We will not relent until these syndicates are fully dismantled. The public should remain alert and always verify information with authorities before making any financial transactions,” he said.

He urged anyone with information on suspicious activities to contact the KL Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or lodge a report at the nearest police station.