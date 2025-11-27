KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Muslim children given “unsuitable” names can still apply to have them changed at the National Registration Department (NRD), Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the NRD already has clear guidelines to ensure names registered for Muslim children carry good and proper meanings in line with language, religion and cultural norms.

“Under Section 16 of Act 299, the Registrar-General has the authority to register or refuse to register any name that is unpleasant or undesirable.”

He said the NRD has introduced specific guidelines through Departmental Directive No. 8/2006 dated October 2, 2006, which outlines the procedure for naming children during birth registration.

“This directive serves as guidance for all registrars when processing birth registration applications at NRD counters to ensure that the names registered comply with the prescribed procedures,” he said in a written parliamentary reply.

Based on the directive, there are three main categories of children’s names.

Prohibited names, such as official titles or names with inappropriate meanings, for example: Tan Sri, Datuk, Haji, Nabi, Governor, Dr., Mahaguru, Malang and Haram. Undesirable names, such as abbreviated names or names with negative meanings, for instance: D, Mohd, Abd, M., 45, or names of animals, fruits, vegetables or household items. Names with hereditary titles, which may only be inherited through the father’s lineage in a lawful marriage, with examples including Tengku, Engku, Megat, Syed, Sharifah and Nik.

Saifuddin was responding to Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman, who asked whether the NRD intends to introduce specific guidelines to ensure that names registered for Muslim children carry good and proper meanings in terms of language, religion and culture.

He said parents may correct “unsuitable” names on a child’s birth record if the child is under one year old.

He said that for children older than a year, name changes can be made through MyKad applications, although such changes will only be reflected on the identity card as the law does not permit alterations to the birth certificate.