KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, has urged Muslims to stay vigilant and not be easily influenced by deviant teachings or ideologies that contradict true Islamic principles.

His Majesty said that the spread of deviant doctrines is becoming increasingly concerning, particularly through social media platforms.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim today granted an audience to Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad and Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) director Nasri Md Ali.

During the audience, Yahya briefed His Majesty on JAINJ’s initiatives to combat deviant teachings in Johor, including monitoring attempts to propagate such ideologies, particularly by individuals from outside the state.

Sultan Ibrahim also advised Muslims to continually deepen their religious knowledge, strengthen their understanding, and practise the true values of Islam. — Bernama