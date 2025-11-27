ALOR SETAR, Nov 27 — A 70-year-old local man was killed while 18 other crew members were rescued after the vessel they were on nearly capsized in waters northeast of Pulau Perak, Yan on Tuesday.

Kedah and Perlis Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director First Admiral Romli Mustafa said all the crew, including a woman, were located by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) ship KD Ledang after a search and rescue (SAR) operation was activated following a report received yesterday morning.

He said KD Ledang arrived at the RMN Region 3 jetty at about 6am today, where all victims, aged between 15 and 53, underwent health checks conducted by Health Ministry personnel.

“After the examinations, the 18 survivors were handed over to the MMEA and the Marine Department for further action, while the deceased was handed over to the police,” he said in a statement.

Romli said the crew comprised three Myanmar nationals, one Bangladeshi and the rest locals, adding that the SAR operation has now been called off.

He expressed his appreciation to all agencies involved for their cooperation and dedication throughout the operation, and reaffirmed the commitment to continuously enhance preparedness and safety coordination in the country’s waters. — Bernama