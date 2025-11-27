IPOH, November 27 — The Perak government today denied allegations that Social Welfare Department (JKM) care centres in the state, particularly those for older peoples, have exceeded their capacity.

Perak women, family, social welfare, cooperatives and entrepreneur development committee chairman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said state-managed institutions are currently operating at 75.5 per cent occupancy out of 530 available slots.

“There has never been a situation where applications are so high that they exceed capacity or compromise the functions and welfare standards of the institutions,” she said at the State Legislative Assembly at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

She said admission applications are assessed carefully based on eligibility requirements, case-by-case evaluations by protection officers, and court decisions.

“The state government does not rely solely on full-time care institutions,” she added.

“The approach adopted is to build a broader and more proactive support network and ecosystem for senior citizens, encompassing community based care, family strengthening, caregiver empowerment, and social and economic empowerment.”

Salbiah was responding to a question from PAS’ Trong assemblyman Muhammad Faisal Abdul Rahman on how the government manages admissions to JKM’s care centres, which were alleged to have exceeded capacity.

Under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, she said older people are prioritised through programmes such as the Vulnerable Group Care programme, the operation of Senior Citizen Activity Centres (PAWE), home assistance services, and collaborations with non-governmental organisations and registered private care centres.

Another key initiative is the Perak Care and Compassion programme, coordinated by the Women and Community Development Secretariat.

“The programme provides TVET training in senior citizen care for volunteers, care centre operators, and family caregivers, establishes a database of certified caregivers, and supports career and entrepreneurial development in the senior care sector,” said Salbiah.

She said the state has also introduced the Senior Citizens Fit programme, which offers health screenings, aerobic exercises, healthy lifestyle education, and social interaction activities.

The programme has been implemented in several districts, including Gerik, Selinsing, Trong, Behrang, Pengkalan Baharu, and Chenderoh.

Through Wanita Perak, she said the state has further strengthened family support, raised awareness of senior citizen health, and engaged care centre operators and local NGOs.

“These efforts form part of an ageing-in-place strategy, encouraging older people to remain in their communities with support from family, neighbours, and organised care networks rather than relying solely on institutional care,” she said.