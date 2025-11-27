KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a warning for tropical storm Senyar, which has been detected north of Sumatra and is located about 102 kilometres southwest of Lumut, Perak.

The storm is moving southeast into the waters of the Straits of Malacca and heading towards the western Peninsular at a speed of around 24 km/h.

MetMalaysia director-general Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the conditions could bring persistent heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas across Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in the western and central states, from today until Saturday.

“MetMalaysia has updated the Tropical Storm Warning, Continuous Rainfall Warning, and Strong Wind and Rough Sea Warning for Kedah, Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor, effective from November 27 to 29,” he said in a statement.

Postman Wan Mohd Syamim Wan Mohd Yusof continues his rounds through flooded Kampung Kubang Sawa in Tumpat, delivering mail despite dangerous conditions today. — Bernama pic

He added that MetMalaysia will continue to monitor the development of the tropical storm and update information based on current conditions.

The severe-level continuous rainfall warning expected to persist until Saturday covers Kedah (Kulim and Bandar Baharu), Penang, Perak, Terengganu, Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub and Bentong), Selangor, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

An alert-level continuous rainfall warning has been issued for Kelantan; Pahang (Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin); Negeri Sembilan; Melaka; and Johor (Tangkak and Segamat).

The public can access the latest weather information through the myCuaca website and app, as well as MetMalaysia’s official social media channels. Further enquiries can be made via the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama