KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — The government’s efforts to assist Malaysians stranded in flood-hit southern Thailand, as well as updates on the disaster situation, are among matters to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s website, Wong Shu Qi (PH-Kluang) will ask the Foreign Minister during Minister’s Question Time about the government’s immediate actions to aid Malaysians stranded in southern Thailand following the floods and the measures taken to prevent similar occurrences.

In the same session, Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap) will pose a question to the Prime Minister regarding the current flood situation across all states and the government’s preparatory measures for this monsoon season.

Lim Lip Eng (PH-Kepong) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister about the immediate measures taken by Tenaga Nasional Berhad and the authorities to curb the opening of electricity accounts by unauthorised individuals, as well as assurances that account holders will not be held liable for any resulting bills or debts.

During the Question for Oral Answers session, Mordi Bimol (PH-Mas Gading) is scheduled to ask the Finance Minister whether the government plans to increase or renew funding for the mySalam scheme, following the depletion of the RM2 billion contribution received in 2019.

He is also seeking clarification on the government’s long-term measures to ensure continued health protection for the B40 group, including plans to integrate it with the Madani Medical Scheme.

Also on the list is a question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) to the Communications Minister regarding the added value of the Mobile Integrated Radio and Internet Communication System (PRIME) compared with existing communication systems used by various disaster security agencies and the extent to which PRIME has been tested in large-scale emergency simulations.

The Dewan Rakyat will, after the session, resume the committee stage debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 for the Higher Education Ministry. — Bernama