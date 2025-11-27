SHAH ALAM, Nov 27 — The High Court today ordered 19 former landowners in Kampung Jawa, Klang, to immediately vacate the plots they still occupy, paving the way for the construction of a long-delayed section of the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

Their lawyer, R Kengadharan, said the High Court granted an application by the Klang district land administrator and concessionaire WCE Sdn Bhd to vary an order issued on Monday, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Justice Khadijah Idris had earlier given the former landowners, led by S Subramaniam, 14 days from November 24 to vacate the site.

Kengadharan said the court ruled today that the order to vacate was to take immediate effect following a request filed yesterday by the land administrator and the company.

He said he objected to the application to vary the earlier order but the court dismissed his objection and he is now awaiting instructions from his clients on their next move.

On Monday, Khadijah dismissed a suit filed by Subramaniam and his co-applicants seeking a declaration that the land administrator’s notice issued upon taking possession of the land was unenforceable, and she also allowed WCE’s counterclaim confirming the government’s ownership of Lot 15762 as of March 29 last year.

The dispute, centred on the acquisition of 1.9 acres from a five-acre plot and a valuation gap between WCE’s RM5.4 million payment and a private valuer’s RM32 million estimate, will continue with a High Court hearing on January 27.