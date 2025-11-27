KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — A total of 24 Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel have been dismissed for corruption from January 2023 to October this year, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said.

He said the dismissals involved eight personnel in 2023, four in 2024, and 12 in 2025, in line with the government’s commitment to a zero-corruption policy.

“For 2025, 41 police officers received ‘Reject Corruption’ recognition certificates in conjunction with PDRM Integrity Day 2025, held on November 12.

“This shows that, despite public perceptions of corruption, many PDRM officers maintain high integrity, are disciplined, and deserve recognition,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 at the committee stage for the Home Ministry (KDN) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

In an effort to curb corruption among PDRM personnel, Shamsul Anuar said the government was developing a system to detect, prevent, and monitor corruption risks across all departments and levels.

“A total of 43 corruption risks have been identified through CRM (Corruption Risk Management) and CRA (Corruption Risk Assessment), while 170 additional control measures have been designated as action plans under the PDRM corruption prevention system,” he said.

On the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), he said the agency is currently overseeing 22 entry points, with 6,218 staff transferred from six agencies to consolidate border operations under a single administration.

He said the six agencies were the Immigration Department (4,414 staff), the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (113), the Road Transport Department (78), the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks of Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) (19), the Ministry of Health (424), and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (1,053).

Meanwhile, Shamsul Anuar said there was no need to amend the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 or the Arms Act 1960 to permit People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members to use firearms for any purpose, including the eradication of crop pests.

He added that any request for Rela members to assist in operations must go through Perhilitan and PDRM and be subject to the provisions of both acts.

The Dewan Rakyat then approved the estimated operating and development expenditure of RM21,182,930,100 for the ministry under Budget 2026 by a majority voice vote following debate by 24 MPs. — Bernama