TUARAN, Nov 27 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has stressed the importance of maintaining good federal–Sabah relations as any tensions and misunderstandings could undermine the state’s development and the people’s well-being.

The Prime Minister said strong ties and close cooperation are crucial to facilitate matters related to Sabah’s claims under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), including the immediate implementation of Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement.

“We need a strong federal government, a strong state government, a state government in Sabah that can work well with the federal government for the people.”

“This is how we operate, because under the leadership of Datuk Seri Hajiji (Noor) at the state level, we work well. It’s easier for us to manage, to administer and to implement MA63.”

“In Parliament, I announced that yes, the federal government will honour its commitment and implement the 40 per cent immediately! What’s there to argue and be angry about?” he said.

The Prime Minister said this at a gathering with local community leaders and entrepreneurs at the Cultural Centre of the Sabah Bajau Sama Association here yesterday.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, and PKR vice-president and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Anwar also stressed that he does not support politics based on hostility and hatred, as it will cause the people to suffer in poverty and hardship, while political leaders live in luxury.

Commenting further on the 40 per cent revenue return to Sabah, Anwar said the Sabah government has taken proactive steps by raising the matter through the appropriate channels, and discussions on it are ongoing.

Anwar said efforts to resolve Sabah’s infrastructure issues, such as water and electricity, are also being given serious attention by the federal government through several dam construction projects, expected to be completed next year.

He said the federal government has also restored regulatory authority over electricity to Sabah, providing an allocation of RM1.2 billion to ensure the continuity of the state’s power supply. — Bernama