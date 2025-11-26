KOTA MARUDU, Nov 26 — Internal tensions within Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STARSabah) in the Bandau state constituency have escalated, with 1,443 party members reportedly leaving following the removal of Ardino Diris as division chief.

The development unfolded after the announcement was made during a major political rally attended by STARSabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey G. Kitingan in Kota Marudu yesterday.

Ardino said the party leadership’s decision to terminate his role did not come as a surprise, adding that he had anticipated it for some time.

He said that upon receiving news of his dismissal, he immediately contacted all 51 branch chiefs through the polling district centre (PDM) leaders to explain the situation.

As a result, more than 1,400 STARSabah members in Bandau state constituency pledged to follow in his footsteps by leaving the party while continuing their support for Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), he claimed.

“I had expected this. As soon as I informed the branch chiefs, they unanimously declared their solidarity to stand with me and maintain their support for GRS,” he said when contacted today.

Ardino described the timing of the announcement of his removal as “appropriate”, adding that it may ultimately work to GRS’ advantage in the Bandau contest.

“I am confident that STARSabah members in Bandau will remain loyal to GRS because Sabah’s rights, including ownership of oil and gas resources and the return of 40 per cent of federal revenue to Sabah, have begun to be reinstated. This is the struggle that STARSabah’s president has championed all this while,” he said.

He added that the latest development shows grassroots members are more concerned about Sabah’s future than internal party disputes.

With coordinated efforts involving former division committee members, Ardino is optimistic that the number of STARSabah members shifting their support to GRS could reach 2,000 voters by polling day.

He believes structured support across all PDMs will strengthen GRS’ chances of victory in the Bandau seat.

“We will continue moving in unison with the GRS machinery to ensure Bandau remains aligned with the state government,” he said.

GRS is fielding Datuk Redonah Bahanda as its candidate for the Bandau seat. —The Borneo Post