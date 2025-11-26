KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) is exploring the potential for strategic collaboration, particularly with the Ministry of Health (MOH), to conduct a feasibility assessment on introducing Proton Beam Therapy (PBT) as a treatment option for workers diagnosed with cancer.

Human Resources deputy minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the high-precision cancer treatment technology could reduce long-term side effects compared with conventional methods such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

“Among the benefits are its high radiation target accuracy and its potential to lessen long-term side effects, particularly for cancers involving critical areas such as the brain, eyes, cranial cavity, and in paediatric treatment,” he said in winding up the committee stage debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026 for the Human Resources Ministry (Kesuma) in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said with MOH’s support in terms of clinical protocols, technical expertise, capacity building, specialist training, and relevant policy coordination, Kesuma believes Malaysia has strong potential to become one of the countries capable of offering PBT treatment in the future.

“This technology has already been developed and utilised in neighbouring countries such as Thailand and Singapore, demonstrating that its implementation is no longer impossible,” he added.

Abdul Rahman said from 2011 to 2024, Perkeso recorded 384,371 non-communicable disease (NCD) cases, including 42,054 cancer cases, representing 10.92 per cent of all claims, making cancer one of the main causes of worker incapacity.

In another development, he said the government remains committed to ensuring sustainable income growth to balance rising living costs, in line with the recommendations of the Economic Outlook 2026, which proposed a more structured and systematic annual salary increment mechanism for private-sector workers based on inflation and productivity.

He said attention is also being given to income disparities between states and their link to informal and non-standard forms of employment, including gig work, which will be examined comprehensively under the ongoing minimum wage review and wage reform analysis.

“With regard to the long-term salary adjustment plan, the National Wage Consultative Council (NWCC) is conducting in-depth analysis to comprehensively reform the wage structure through close collaboration with industry players,” he said, adding that the study also assesses implications on small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and the need for standardised productivity measurement methods across sectors.

On inflation and real wage growth comparisons, Abdul Rahman said the NWCC, through its working committee, is examining the indicators closely as the basis for proposed improvements.

He said the matter is also being discussed with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), which is part of the committee, to ensure collaborative and effective monitoring and analysis.

At the same time, he said Kesuma is also studying the establishment of an Informal Worker Monitoring Unit to support enforcement of the Gig Workers Act, which is expected to take effect next year.

“In principle, Kesuma through Perkeso wants every gig worker to have equal social protection rights as formal workers,” he said, adding that as of Nov 21, a total of 298,827 gig workers are actively contributing under the Lindung Kendiri scheme.

The Dewan Rakyat later approved operating and development expenditure amounting to RM1,828,370,200 for the ministry under Budget 2026, with a majority voice vote after debates involving 15 members of Parliament.

The sitting resumes today. — Bernama