JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 26 — Police have uncovered an online fraud and sexual extortion syndicate after arresting nine locals, including a teenager, in raids across the district recently.

The raids were initiated by the Johor police contingent’s secret societies, gambling and vice division, together with the Kulai and Johor Bahru South police districts, based on intelligence gathering several months ago.

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said based on information, several raids were carried out in premises within the Kulai, Johor Bahru South and Johor Bahru North districts.

“The raids resulted in the arrest of nine locals, consisting of seven men and two women aged 17 to 50, who were suspected of being involved in online fraud and sexual extortion activities.

“Police also managed to rescue three victims who were exploited, consisting of two men and a local woman aged 15 to 26, who were believed to have been under forced employment while being physically and sexually abused,” he said in a statement today.

Ab Rahaman said the raids also led to the seizure of 27 mobile phones, an identity card, three laptops, 49 mobile phone SIM cards, a modem, two Malaysian passports, three flight tickets, cash from various countries and other equipment, including several documents.

The state’s top cop said investigators believe that the seized items were used to commit the illegal activities.

“Based on initial investigations, the syndicate’s modus operandi was to deceive their victims through job offers before forcing them to engage in sexual extortion activities.

“In addition, the victims were also locked up against their will and subjected to beatings and abuse, with threats that they would have to pay the syndicate RM30,000 each if they wanted to leave,” he explained.

Several of the syndicate members were charged in the Sessions Court here on July 15, with their cases still pending.

Ab Rahaman said follow-up investigations also led to the arrest of two male suspects in south Johor on November 13 and 18.

He said the two suspects will be charged at the Sessions Court here today under Sections 12 and 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 (Act 670) that involves the trafficking in children for the purpose of exploitation.