KOTA BELUD, Nov 26 — United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Ewon Benedick has emphasised that Sabah is merely asserting rights already agreed upon under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and enshrined in the Federal Constitution — nothing more, nothing less.

The incumbent for the Kadamaian seat said it is inaccurate to label Sabah as anti-federal, as Sabah and Sarawak are equal partners that formed the Federation of Malaysia.

“Without Sabah and Sarawak, there would be no Malaysia established in 1963. The Federation of Malaysia can only be complete when the special rights of Sabah and Sarawak, just like those accorded to other states, are fulfilled as stated in MA63 and the Federal Constitution.

“Upko will continue to lead the fight to defend the 40 per cent entitlement, which was a key condition for Sabah agreeing to form Malaysia,” he said during a speech at the Sabah First Tour Programme in Kadamaian today.

Ewon stressed that Upko has always remained firm in defending the dignity of the people of Sabah and the rights of the state as provided under MA63 and the constitution, particularly the core matter concerning Sabah’s claim to the 40 per cent net revenue return from the federal government.

“That right is the 40 per cent return of federal revenue collected in Sabah, and it must be paid promptly to the people of Sabah. We want our rights to be respected,” he said. — The Borneo Post