KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu, in Terengganu, with the situation expected to persist until Friday.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said that several other districts in Terengganu — namely Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman — as well as the entire state of Kelantan, have also been issued a severe continuous rain warning for today.

He added that an alert-level continuous rain warning has also been issued for Perlis, Hulu Perak in Perak, and several areas in Kedah, namely Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Pokok Sena, Padang Terap, Sik and Baling.

A similar warning has also been issued until tomorrow for Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Jerantut and Kuantan Pahang.

The same weather condition is also expected from Friday to Saturday in Penang, Perak, Pahang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and parts of Kedah involving Kulim and Bandar Baharu, as well as Johor, covering Tangkak and Segamat.

MetMalaysia has also issued a tropical storm (Senyar) warning for waters about 268 kilometres southwest of Lumut, Perak, likely to bring heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas to the northern states of Peninsular Malaysia.

The public may obtain the latest updates via the website and myCuaca application, and MetMalaysia’s official social media platforms. For enquiries, contact the hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama