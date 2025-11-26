SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — The Shariah High Court here today issued an arrest warrant for the founder of the eHati marital motivation programme and her counsellor, after they failed to appear in court to face charges under the Selangor Shariah Criminal Enactment 1995.

Syarie Judge Zainal Abidin Kusmin issued the order against the founder of the controversial programme, Nur Diyanah Md Tahir, and counsellor Zatul Asmah Mat Isa, after granting an application submitted by Syarie prosecutor Husaini Roslin.

The court instructed the authorities to conduct an immigration check on Nur Diyanah, whose address is in Damansara.

It also authorised the Islamic Religious Department to detain the counsellor, who is an officer with a local authority and resides in Nibong Tebal, Penang. The judge subsequently set March 5 of next year for the next case mention.

Earlier during the proceedings, a friend of the eHati founder, who had stood as her guarantor, was called to explain the woman's absence from court.

According to her, she agreed to be the guarantor out of compassion, as the accused's own family did not come forward to help.

"I have been friends with her since 2021, but I have never been to her home," said the woman, who is a doctor.

On November 14, the media reported that the founder of the eHati marital programme and another individual, both facing prosecution, were believed to have fled abroad.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Shazeli Kahar, said the woman and her husband were believed to have left the country on October 13, one day before charges were brought against them.

He confirmed that arrest warrants were issued after the eHati founder and her counsellor failed to appear in court to face their charges. — Bernama