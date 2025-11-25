KOTA KINABALU, Nov 25 — A total of 24,426 early voters will cast their ballots in the 17th Sabah State Election today.

Of the total, 11,697 are military personnel and their spouses, while 12,729 are police personnel and their spouses.

A total of 58 early voting centres across the state are set to open simultaneously at 8 am and will close in stages.

The early voting centres include the Sabah police contingent headquarters, district police headquarters, and military camps throughout the state.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast rain and thunderstorms in several areas across the state throughout the day.

Ballot papers will not be counted immediately after early voting concludes; instead, counting will take place on polling day, Nov 29.

With early voting concluded today, attention now turns to polling day, scheduled for this Saturday.

This state election sees a total of 596 candidates contesting for 73 state seats, with 74 of them being candidates contesting on Independent tickets.

The campaigning period for the Sabah polls, which began on Nov 15, will end at 11.59 pm on Nov 28.

For the latest news on the 17th Sabah state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/sabah/index.php — Bernama