IPOH, Nov 25 — The Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) examinations will go ahead as scheduled despite flooding in several states, with the Education Ministry activating Ops Payung to help affected candidates.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the ministry has put in place standard operating procedures (SOPs) and mechanisms to ensure candidates can sit for exams safely, national news agency Bernama reported today.

“…We have made sufficient preparations to ensure the smooth conduct of the SPM, and we have proven that we are capable of ensuring students can attend the SPM exams under the existing SOPs.

“Therefore, the MOE is confident that with the existing SOPs, the circulars in place, and Ops Payung, which will be activated in the event of a flood disaster, we are able to handle this situation and ensure the exams proceed smoothly,” he was quoted telling reported after observing the first day of the written SPM at SMK Raja Chulan here.

Ops Payung is the Education Ministry’s emergency operation to ensure SPM candidates can sit for exams safely during floods or other disruptions, by providing transport, alternative exam centres, and temporary accommodation if needed.

According to Bernama, 317 SPM candidates across seven states have been affected as of this morning with the highest in Perak at 167, followed by Kelantan (72), Perlis (45), Kedah (24),

Penang (six), Terengganu (two), and one in Selangor.

Four alternative centres have been opened: one in Tumpat, Kelantan; two in Kulim and Bandar Baharu, Kedah; and one in Pangkor, Perak, following a landslide that made a school unsafe.

A total of 413,372 candidates are sitting for SPM this year, Bernama reported.