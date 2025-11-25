IPOH, Nov 25 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad today welcomed back state Opposition Leader Razman Zakaria to the legislative assembly following the latter’s six-month suspension.

Saarani greeted the Gunung Semanggol assemblyman at the start of Question Time this morning.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome back the Opposition leader as he returns to his duty,” he said.

Razman, who also serves as the Perak PAS commissioner, was suspended from the Assembly for six months on April 16.

The suspension stemmed from a motion tabled by DAP’s Bercham assemblyman, Ong Boon Piow, who accused Razman of making slanderous and racially charged remarks that Malaysian citizens had raised Chinese national flags at an event in Teluk Intan during a sitting on December 2 last year.