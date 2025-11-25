KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The collection mechanism for Sales and Services Tax (SST) or other taxes on online transactions involving foreign sellers or portals is among the issues scheduled for discussion at the Dewan Rakyat meeting today.

According to the Order Paper on the Parliament’s official website, Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) will question the Finance Minister on the matter, including the total revenue collected from online transactions between 2021 and 2025.

He also wishes to know the imported goods via foreign portals that are exempted from SST and the justification for such exemptions during the Ministers’ Question Time, which begins at 10 am.

In the same session, Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang) will ask the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security about measures to address low padi yields, the influx of foreign workers, and issues with cash crops on padi fields, as most farmers were aging and those from the younger generation are seeking employment elsewhere.

Also of interest is Aminolhuda Hassan’s (PH-Sri Gading) question to the Prime Minister on steps to improve existing Islamic family law provisions to make parental maintenance mandatory, especially for parents who are infirm, without income, or unable to support themselves.

During the oral question session, Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) will ask the Prime Minister about the government’s plan to draft new legislation to address the rising incidence of bullying, particularly among children in the country.

The Dewan Rakyat session will then continue with the committee stage debate on the Supply Bill (Budget) 2026. — Bernama