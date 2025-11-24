CHANGLUN, Nov 24 — Several Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates at SMK Changlun (SMKC) here faced anxious moments just a day before the written examination begins, as their homes were struck by floods.

Rokiyah Sofi, 17, said despite her anxiety and worries, she tried her best to remain calm to ease the pressure after being forced to take shelter at the school hostel when her home in Kampung Lembah Keriang here was submerged.

“I accepted the situation even though I had to move to the hostel in a rush and brought only what was necessary. The teachers had informed us earlier that if the situation worsened, we would need to move, but I didn’t expect the floods to be this severe,” she told reporters when met at the SMKC hostel today.

Her friend, Nur Iman Assyahid Abd Halim, 17, said the ordeal served as motivation for him to sit for what he described as the most important examination in determining his future.

“This disaster is a test, but I believe Allah will replace it with something better and success in the examination,” he said.

Nur Iman Assyahid said for now he had nothing except the clothes he was wearing, as when he left for school early today, the floodwaters had not yet entered his home and he did not expect to have to remain at the hostel.

“My parents told me that they managed to save what they could, and they have also moved to the relief centre. Throughout my 17 years living in Kampung Belukar Mukim Temin, this is only the second time our house has flooded, and this time is the worst,” he said.

Annur Asyura Zulfah Mohamad Zahir, 17, from Kampung Kubang Kayu said she managed to save her school supplies by placing them at a neighbour’s home before helping her parents salvage other items from their own house.

“But the lower level of my house is already submerged. I don’t know what has happened to the rest of our belongings. Still, I accept it and am grateful to be able to stay at the school hostel, which is more comfortable than the relief centre, where it is quite crowded and not conducive for studying,” said the student, one of more than 30 who have been relocated to the SMKC hostel so far.

Most of the students met expressed gratitude for the school’s concern in ensuring all SPM candidates could sit for their examinations safely and thanked the teachers, some of whom helped move the students from their homes to the hostel.

Meanwhile, the school informed that the welfare of all SPM candidates at SMKC would be well taken care of, and all necessary supplies would be provided as soon as possible for their comfort. — Bernama