GEORGE TOWN, Nov 24 — The body of an Indonesian crew member who fell from a barge at Penang Port near here was found yesterday at Pulau Keramat, Tanjung Bungah.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said the victim, identified as Abdul Khodir, 46, was found at 4.45 pm by fishermen in the area.

"The JBPM team retrieved the body and handed it over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement last night.

He said further checks confirmed that the man was the crew member reported missing after falling from a vessel.

On Saturday, the media reported that JBPM received a call from the police at 3.55 pm seeking assistance to locate the victim, a crew member of the Cassandra 2702 vessel, who was feared to have fallen overboard between 10 pm and 2 am the previous night. — Bernama