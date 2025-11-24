KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — A large tree uprooted by heavy rain has fallen and damaged several graves at the historic Jalan Ampang Muslim Cemetery here, the final resting place of Malaysian screen legends Tan Sri P. Ramlee and Puan Sri Saloma.

Videos circulating on social media show the massive tree toppled over, its roots exposed, with several tombstones visibly damaged by the impact.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has confirmed that its workers are on-site carrying out clearing and branch-cutting works to ensure the area is safe.

The cemetery is a significant landmark, located near the Saloma Link.

The incident amid prolonged heavy rain in the Klang Valley, which has put authorities on alert for flash floods and related incidents.

DBKL said it has mobilised teams across the city to manage traffic, monitor river levels in high-risk areas, and clear obstructions and fallen trees.

Meanwhile, several areas in Shah Alam have been hit by flash floods, prompting police and the Shah Alam City Council to announce the closure of several key roads in Seksyen 19 and Seksyen 24.