NAIROBI, Nov 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be accorded a state-level welcoming ceremony at the State House, the official residence of Kenya’s President, William Samoei Ruto.

The two leaders will then hold a bilateral meeting.

After concluding their meeting, they will witness the exchange of memoranda of understanding and cooperation documents, including in tourism and between Kuala Lumpur City Hall and Nairobi City Council.

The prime minister is also scheduled to deliver a keynote address and officiate at the Malaysia - Africa Higher Education Forum in Nairobi and the Malaysia - Kenya High-Level Business Forum.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, is accompanied by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Zaliha Mustafa, Malaysian government officials, and a business delegation.

Kenya, an East African country, is bordered clockwise by South Sudan to the northwest, Ethiopia to the north, Somalia to the east, the Indian Ocean to the southeast, Tanzania to the southwest, and Lake Victoria and Uganda to the west.

In 2024, Kenya emerged as Malaysia’s third-largest trading partner in Africa, with total trade reaching RM5.7 billion, a 1.2 per cent increase from RM5.51 billion in the preceding year.

Anwar is scheduled to depart Nairobi for Malaysia later today, concluding his three-country tour of Africa. — Bernama