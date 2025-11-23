GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — Police arrested three men believed to be involved in cable theft after pursuing them for nearly 50 kilometres, in an incident near a tyre shop in Botanica City, Balik Pulau, earlier today.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said around 4.30 am, the District Control Centre (DCC) of the Southwest district police headquarters received a call reporting a Perodua Bezza with four men acting suspiciously in the area.

“Based on the information, the four men were believed to be stealing cables in the area. The suspects fled as soon as the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) team arrived, prompting a pursuit.

“Several teams were deployed to intercept the suspects’ vehicle before it skidded at the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge exit heading towards South Seberang Perai,” he said in a statement today.

He said police managed to arrest three local men, while another suspect fled, and efforts to track him down are ongoing.

The suspects and their vehicle were taken to the Southwest IPD for further action while police also seized various tools used for cable theft.

All three suspects have been remanded for further investigation under Sections 379, 511, and 186 of the Penal Code. — Bernama