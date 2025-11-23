KANGAR, Nov 23 — Several major roads in Padang Besar have been temporarily closed to all light vehicles, as of 4 pm today, following continuous rainfall since early morning, which caused water levels to rise.

Padang Besar police chief ACP Mohd Shokri Abdullah said the affected routes include Jalan Kaki Bukit Batu 16, Simpang Tiga Kok Mak, the road heading towards Wang Kelian, Jalan Kampung Chantek Kaki Bukit, Jalan Titi Tinggi, Jalan Gua Kelam and Jalan Kangar-Padang Besar near Agrovet Perlis.

“In addition, a landslide occurred along Jalan Wang Kelian due to heavy rain, rendering the route unsafe and fully closed until cleanup work and safety assessments are completed,” he said in a statement, today.

Mohd Shokri advised the public to use alternative routes and to follow instructions from the authorities, to avoid any safety risks.

“Padang Besar PDRM will provide updates from time to time,” he added. — Bernama