KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Malaysia has never interfered in the border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, but has instead acted solely as a facilitator at the request of both countries and remains a nation that maintains a neutral stance, said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the spokesman for the Government, said allegations that Malaysia sided with one of the parties in the conflict are untrue, given that all decisions, including ceasefire conditions and peace agreements, are determined by Thailand and Cambodia themselves.

“Malaysia plays the role of facilitator, not mediator. Both parties faced difficulties in engaging directly and they requested Malaysia’s assistance. Our country is neutral and does not align itself with any geopolitical power,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the Lembah Pantai Indian Community Cyber Fraud Awareness Seminar here today.

He added that claims by certain quarters in Thailand alleging Malaysian interference are “far off the mark” and do not represent the official position of the Thai government.

“This is an unfounded and improper allegation. Malaysia does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, especially neighbouring nations,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had earlier denied claims by certain parties in Thailand accusing him of meddling in that country’s affairs regarding the border dispute with Cambodia.

Describing the accusations as baseless, the Prime Minister urged those criticising him to first understand Malaysia’s role in helping to resolve the dispute between the two countries before making statements without proper verification.

Yesterday, a group of individuals carrying Thai flags and banners gathered at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok, accusing Anwar, as Asean Chair, of interfering in Thailand’s efforts to defend its sovereignty.

The group demanded that Anwar cease pressuring Thailand to negotiate with Cambodia over the disputed border area, and further accused the Prime Minister of engaging in “political interference”.

They also claimed that Malaysia and the United States were attempting to improperly influence Thailand’s decisions. — Bernama