KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Kedah has become the latest state after Kelantan and Terengganu to be hit by Northeast Monsoon floods, with 2,112 people evacuated to temporary relief centres in the three states as of this morning.

The Kedah State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), in a statement, said all 225 victims from 66 families from Kulim have been placed at the Al-Muhtadin Sungai Seluang Mosque, the Naga Lilit Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA) Surau and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Permatang Tok Dik.

“The area affected is Sungai Seluang and the victims are from Kampung Siam, Kampung Bukit Sarang Ayam, Kampung Paya Serdang, Kampung Titi Tok Aris and Kampung Padang Cina,” it added.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Kelantan increased to 1,623 people this morning compared to 1,170 people last night, involving three districts following alert-level continuous heavy rain since Friday.

The InfoBencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) said that 12 relief centres are now operating in Kota Bharu, Tumpat and Bachok.

The relief centres are SK Sering, SK Raja Sakti, Kota Bharu, SK Tapang, SK Parang Puting, SK Islah, SK Seribong, SK Sabak in Kota Bharu; SK Seri Tumpat 2 and SK Pengkalan Kubor 2 in Tumpat; and SK Sembilan Pauh, SK Jelawat and SK Pa’Pura in Bachok

In Terengganu, the flood situation eased a little with fewer victims evacuated to the relief centres compared to last night.

According to the JKM info portal, a total of 264 victims from 87 families from Kampung Baru, Pulau Redang are still sheltering at the Kampung Pulau Redang Mosque relief centre in Kuala Nerus, compared to 276 people last night.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong wind warning for seven states until 1 pm today.

It said the adverse weather is expected in parts of Perak (Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim) and Pahang (Tanah Tinggi Cameron, Lipis and Raub).

Similar alerts were issued for Selangor (Sabak Bernam and Hulu Selangor); Negeri Sembilan (Port Dickson, Rembau and Tampin); Johor (Tangkak and Muar); as well as Melaka.

In Sabah, the affected areas include Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat. — Bernama