KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Shoppers at 1 Utama Shopping Centre experienced significant disruptions this afternoon following a power outage that affected the entire complex.

According to New Straits Times, the blackout, believed to have occurred around noon, caused widespread issues including halted movie screenings, traffic congestion in the car park, and the darkening of common areas.

Many shoppers took to social media to report the situation.

One Facebook user Julian Davidson Tan shared his frustration on the platform, noting that the outage had led to shop closures and severe traffic jams in the parking areas.

“Please open the carpark barriers and let cars exit — and stop more cars from coming in,” Tan wrote.

Other social media users joked about the possibility of the mall having neglected to pay its electricity bill.

In a subsequent update, Tan confirmed that power was restored at around 1.22pm, but advised people to avoid the mall.

“Power restored (~1.22pm). Avoid One Utama for now. There’s a major outage across both wings, most shops are closed, and cars are stuck in the carpark. It’s been more than an hour and the situation isn’t improving,” he posted.

The cause of the power outage has not yet been officially confirmed at the time of writing.