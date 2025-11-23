PRETORIA, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today departed from South Africa for Nairobi, Kenya, after a fruitful engagement at the G20 Leaders Summit here.

The chartered Malaysia Airlines aircraft carrying the Prime Minister left Waterkloof Air Force Base, Pretoria, departed at 12.30 pm (6.30 pm Malaysian time) for the final leg of his three-country tour in Africa.

Pretoria, the administrative capital of South Africa, is an hour’s drive from Johannesburg, where the Summit took place.

Besides official engagements and participation in the Summit’s sessions, Anwar also took the opportunity to engage with his counterparts from other countries, with discussions mainly focused on enhancing bilateral trade, investment, and ties.

The Prime Minister’s four-day working visit to South Africa from Nov 20 to 23 is to attend the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg as a guest of G20 Chairman and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The invitation to the Summit was extended to Anwar in Malaysia’s capacity as Asean Chair for 2025.

Anwar is scheduled to depart from Nairobi, Kenya, to Malaysia on Nov 24. — Bernama