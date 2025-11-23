JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, education, and new technologies, which have the potential to broaden cooperation between the two countries.

“I had the opportunity to briefly exchange views with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while we were both attending the G20 Summit,” he said in a statement here.

“Our meeting reaffirmed our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, education, and new technologies, which can further expand the scope of cooperation between our two friendly nations,” he added during a press conference here.

As a result, Malaysia and India will continue to collaborate to diversify strategic cooperation that benefits the people of both countries.

“Therefore, with the spirit of mutual trust and respect, we can enhance the potential of this region as a new growth hub, while ensuring our relationship remains strong and resilient,” he said.

Meanwhile, Modi said India and Malaysia will continue to work together to diversify their bilateral cooperation.

“Had a great exchange of views with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. India and Malaysia will continue to work together to diversify bilateral cooperation,” he posted on Facebook. — Bernama