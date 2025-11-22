KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has promised to implement 12 main pillars for Sabah’s development and made 159 pledges for the people if given the mandate to form the state government.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the first pillar was called ‘Make Sabah’s rights better’.

“We uphold the principle that all of Sabah’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the Federal Constitution must be respected and fulfilled,” he said when launching the manifesto at Dataran Pomoi on Thursday.

Based on this principle, he said PN will fight for the provision in MA63 that 40 per cent of Sabah’s net revenue must be returned to the state in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

To ensure that wealth from natural resources benefits future generations, he said PN will establish the Sabah Future Fund (SFF) — a sovereign wealth fund with a phased initial capital of RM10 billion.

The second pillar is called ‘Make Sabah’s governance better’, which strives to strengthen governance in Sabah.

“We will build a government of integrity and one that prioritises the welfare of the people. PN will enact laws to ensure that all Sabah State Assembly Members receive equal annual allocations, regardless of political party. We will establish an independent Sabah Ombudsman to receive and investigate public complaints involving mismanagement, administrative misconduct, and non-compliance with financial regulations,” he said.

Muhyddin said that they will also enact and pass a Freedom of Information Enactment to allow public access to official government information and data.

The third pillar of ‘Make Sabah’s infrastructure Better’ strives to strengthen Sabah’s infrastructure through the implementation of the Sabah State Infrastructure Reset Plan (PRIN), with an initial funding of RM3 billion, he said.

He added that priority will be given to restoring treated water supply, urgent road maintenance and repairs, restoring Sabah’s electricity system, and facilitating the construction of the Sabah Pan-Borneo Highway.

He also said that PN will establish the Sabah Multimedia Authority (PBM-Sabah) to manage and facilitate communication infrastructure, strengthen the digital economy ecosystem, and ensure modern telecommunications access throughout Sabah.

“Under this agency, Sabah Digital Villages with high-speed internet will be created to expand opportunities in e-commerce, technological innovation, and the digital economy,” he said.

At the same time, he said PN is committed to developing a future-ready logistics infrastructure ecosystem, including the Road-to-Rail Transport Master Plan to establish new rail alignments connecting strategic areas to major ports.

“We will upgrade state ports, including Kudat Port, taking into account Sabah’s strategic location near major global economic centres such as China, Japan, and Korea.

“We will implement a comprehensive Flood Mitigation Action Plan (TMB) across the state, focusing on high-risk areas such as Penampang and Beaufort, with a special allocation of RM500 million,” he added.

The fourth pillar is ‘Make Sabah’s economy better’; followed by ‘Make Sabah’s MSMEs better’; and ‘Make the people’s well-being better’, which includes the Sabah People’s Assistance (BPRS) of RM4,800 per year funding for poor and vulnerable families, Sabah Health compass (KKS) for mobile health screenings, Free Sabah Insurance Scheme (SIPOS) with coverage of up to RM15,000, and a RM1,000 aid under the Sabah Compassionate Death Benefit (KSP).

Other pillars are covered youth, women, and education better, including free education at University College Sabah Foundation and Kolej Teknologi Yayasan Sabah.

The PN manifesto also covered seniors, sustainability, and security. — The Borneo Post