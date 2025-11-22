KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has commenced an investigation into the issue of three procurement tenders worth RM58.45 million at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) as reported in the Auditor General’s (AG) Report in July 2025.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Zainul Darus said the investigation process included examining relevant documents and five individuals had been summoned to assist in the investigation.

“In addition to the corruption investigation, MACC has also opened a governance investigation paper to examine the aspects of management and compliance with governance in the procurement.

“This issue also received attention when it was raised in the speech of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir during the opening ceremony of the 53rd UKM Convocation in Bangi today,” he said in a statement here, today.

Zainul also said that MACC would provide continuous commitment in ensuring that the integrity and management of the country’s governance were implemented well, in line with efforts to strengthen public confidence in the public procurement system.

On July 21, the AG’s Report revealed that UKM was facing serious irregularities and weaknesses in the procurement process involving three tenders worth RM58.45 million. — Bernama