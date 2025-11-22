KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — Repair on the main switch that exploded at an apartment in SS8, Kelana Jaya on Wednesday is underway and the electricity supply is expected to be restored in two or three days.

Apartment Joint Management Body manager, Norisham Tumiran, who confirmed the matter, said that since the electricity outage entered its fourth day today, his party has prepared a hall to accommodate senior citizens, expectant mothers and affected residents.

“Repair work is being carried out by the appointed contractor and we have been informed that TNB will send a portable generator set to help residents get electricity supply,” he told Bernama here today.

Norisham said the 15-storey building, which houses 260 residential units, is over 40 years old and regularly undergoes inspections every month by external engineers appointed by the management.

Recently, a video went viral on social media showing an apartment block going dark after the main switch exploded, affecting the daily activities of more than 1,000 residents.

Meanwhile, an apartment resident, Yunus Abdul Hamid, 61, said that he heard an explosion before seeing black smoke filling the corridor at about 11 pm, Nov 19.

“At that time, I saw the house lights flickering before going... I immediately informed my family to get out and until now there is still no electricity supply,” said Yunus, who has been living in the apartment for more than 20 years.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations division assistant director, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said his party received an emergency call regarding the fire at the apartment at 11.07 pm, Wednesday and no casualties or injuries were reported. — Bernama