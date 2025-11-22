JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 22 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 4,634 summonses worth RM1.39 million under the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) Enforcement Operation at the Malaysia-Singapore land border from July 1 to last Thursday.

According to a statement from JPJ, 65,039 Singapore-registered vehicles were inspected during this period at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ), Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI), Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), and areas around Johor Bahru.

The summonses were issued to 4,634 owners or drivers of private vehicles, both individual and company-owned, found either not registered for the VEP, had an expired VEP, or had vehicles still in pre-registration status.

“Owners of these vehicles will be issued a fine and must settle the summons as well as register their VEP before leaving Malaysia,” the statement added.

This is in accordance with Section 66J of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), where foreign vehicle owners must resolve any fines before leaving Malaysia-Singapore.

In addition, drivers of Singapore-registered vehicles entering the country without a valid VEP risk being fined RM300.

JPJ also reported that 345,238 radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags have been issued since last Thursday, with 292,692 tags for individual private vehicles being active, while 16,404 vehicles have yet to activate their tags.

Meanwhile, 28,344 RFID tags for company-owned private vehicles are active, with 7,798 tags remaining inactive. — Bernama