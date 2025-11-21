KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The psychiatric evaluation of a 14-year-old male student accused of stabbing his 16-year-old female schoolmate to death in a school toilet is still pending, a Magistrate's Court was told today.

The court has now postponed the case to Dec 19, in the hope that the report will be completed by then, The Star reported.

During the closed proceedings, the accused's lawyer, Kitson Foong, informed Magistrate Amira Sariaty Zainal that the psychiatric report from Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta was not yet ready.

The court subsequently granted an extension.

Foong later explained to the press that the evaluation serves two key purposes: to determine his client's mental fitness to stand trial and to assess his state of mind at the time of the alleged offence.

The teenager was charged on Oct 22 with committing the murder at a school in Bandar Utama.

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly killed the victim in a female student toilet on Oct 14.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries a mandatory death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

However, as the accused is a minor, he cannot face the death penalty and may be sentenced to imprisonment under the Child Act 2001.