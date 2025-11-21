SANDAKAN, Nov 21 — Karamunting, renowned for its coastal charm and affordable fresh seafood, holds significant potential to be developed into a major seafood hub, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the state seat in the 17th Sabah State Election Datuk George Hiew Vui Zin.

Aiming to develop Karamunting as a seafood hub, Hiew, 46, said the initiative could boost the local fishing community’s economy while creating more job opportunities for young people.

He added that the constituency’s strategic coastal location provides the perfect setting for a seafood landing hub.

According to Hiew, the absence of a dedicated jetty for docking and unloading catch has forced local fishermen to rely on existing makeshift facilities.

“With this centre in place, all seafood can be sold at affordable prices without middlemen. It also has the potential to draw more tourists keen to savour fresh seafood,” he told Bernama.

The development of the seafood hub, Hiew said, would not only raise the living standards of the local fishing community but also create promising job opportunities for youth, particularly in seafood ventures or as chefs.

“Many young people in Karamunting have to leave the constituency to find jobs. This seafood hub could help create more opportunities for them locally,” he said.

Hiew, who is seeking to retain the Karamunting seat, said the ongoing upgrade of Karamunting Market would pave the way for the seafood hub, which would be implemented in line with the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia’s plans once the work is completed.

He added that the hub would cover an area of 1.62 hectares, stretching from Karamunting Market to Kampung Pukat.

Reflecting on his track record, Hiew said that during his two terms as an elected representative, he successfully gazetted three villages, namely Kampung Karamunting, Kampung Bokara and Kampung Air, to provide a more organised settlement for residents.

Located about 340 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, Karamunting, which has 19,615 registered voters, is one of the state seats in the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency, alongside Sekong.

According to the Election Commission, 1,784,843 voters, comprising 1,760,417 regular voters, 11,697 military personnel and spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and spouses, are eligible to cast their ballots in this election.

Polling day for the 17th Sabah State Election is set for November 29, with early voting on November 25.

N54: Karamunting: Sabah: 19,615

1. Wong Tshun Khee (Warisan)

2. Datuk George Hiew Vun Zin (PH-PKR)

3. Datuk Chin Kim Hiung (BN-MCA)

4. Datuk Chew Kok Who (KDM)

5. Soo Ming Soon (PIS)

(2020: George Hiew Vun Zin: Warisan Plus-Warisan: Maj: 2,479)

(Now: PH-PKR) — Bernama