KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has completed a series of proceedings on the management of government vehicles under concession agreements, while continuing separate proceedings of the implementation of court bail payment services through the e-Jamin system.

PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said both issues were highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025.

On the issue of government vehicle management, she said PAC had called up the Treasury secretary-general on November 3, followed by secretaries-general from the Defence Ministry, Health Ministry and Home Ministry on November 17, as well as the chief executive officer of Spanco Sdn Bhd on November 18.

“PAC has concluded its proceedings on this issue and will now begin the process of preparing its report,” she said in a statement today.

As for the proceedings on the e-Jamin system, Mas Ermieyati said PAC had recorded statements from the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court on November 4, followed by Dapat Vista (M) Sdn Bhd on November 19 and the Treasury secretary-general on November 20.

Following this, PAC will call three more witnesses, namely the Prime Minister’s Department, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Accountant-General’s Department, on dates to be fixed, to complete the proceedings and draw up a more comprehensive report.

In another development, Mas Ermieyati said PAC also received a courtesy call from the Bar Council delegation on November 20 to discuss the establishment of the Ad Hoc Parliament Liaison Committee by the council as a platform to strengthen engagement between both parties.

“PAC sees strong potential for closer cooperation through this initiative and welcomes joint efforts to further enhance transparent and accountable governance,” she added. — Bernama