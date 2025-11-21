KOTA BHARU, Nov 21 — The Kelantan government has developed an action plan and identified areas at risk of flooding within the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction zone.

Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud said his office had been informed by ECRL that one of the measures being implemented was constructing drainage systems so that stagnant water could flow properly and smoothly.

“We have held a meeting on preparations for areas affected by the ECRL construction. An action plan is already in place, and ECRL has also outlined measures such as building drainage to ensure proper water flow.

“Not all areas with stagnant water, such as those in Pasir Puteh, are at risk...only certain locations within the ECRL construction zone have been identified as prone to flooding,” he said.

He told reporters this after the signing of an agreement on the Sukuk Wakalah Issuance Programme worth RM300 million here today, which was also attended by Islamic Banking Group and Maybank Islamic Berhad Chief Executive Officer Mohamad Yasin Abdullah.

Regarding the programme, Mohamad Yasin said his team was proud to collaborate with Permodalan Kelantan Berhad (PKB) in developing the Sustainable Finance Framework, which formed the basis for the Sukuk issuance.

“This initiative reflects our shared commitment to mainstream environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles, as well as ethical finance, within the country’s capital market.

“We believe that sustainable development of the state and the country will not be achieved without close cooperation between the public and private sectors.

“Therefore, today’s success proves that when both parties work together, we can develop financing instruments that are not only competitive but also bring social and economic benefits to the people,” he said. — Bernama