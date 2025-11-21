JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has defended his decision to only reprimand his political secretary for issuing a contractor support letter, arguing that a sacking was not warranted as the letter did not result in the project being approved.

His comments were a response to former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, who had urged the prime minister to dismiss the aide to demonstrate the government’s commitment to fighting corruption.

“Look at the gravity of the situation. Was the project approved because of the letter? No, it wasn’t. The letter was not an instruction,” he said in a report published by The Star.

While he did not agree with his aide’s actions, the prime minister said a reprimand was sufficient to serve as a warning to all officials that “all projects must go through the right and proper processes.”

On November 18, Anwar confirmed that he had reprimanded his political secretary over the incident, which occurred last year, and clarified that government rules and principles do not permit the issuance of such support letters.