JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated that there will be no cover-up in the scandal involving the Football Association of Malaysia’s (FAM) registration of seven heritage players, describing it as a major issue that must be handled through proper procedures.

The Prime Minister said the Cabinet had deliberated the issue and decided that there should not be a cover-up.

“Go ahead and investigate. That has been the instruction. But then again, the process has to go on. You know, we don’t decide to act purely based on FIFA,” he told the Malaysian media on board a Malaysia Airlines aircraft en route to South Africa from Ethiopia on Thursday.

Anwar said the government was not disputing FIFA’s credibility, and agreed with the stance taken by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

“We are not even disputing FIFA’s credibility. Hannah’s position is right. Let FAM defend first. On the part of the ministry, the path is clear; follow the rules and regulations,” he said.

He said the relevant questions must be examined, particularly regarding whether the documentation process abroad had been properly carried out.

“The questions that must be asked were if it truly went through the documents in Spain before it was approved. But this has never been done in the past,” he said.

Anwar acknowledged public impatience over the issue but reiterated that due process had to be respected.

“It’s beyond us. Nothing to do. We must allow for FAM to defend themselves and let the process move,” he said.

Asked if strict action will be taken if FAM is found guilty, Anwar said there is no doubt about it, but it cannot be pre-empted.

“Yes. It has to be done (strict action). We deliberated it at the Cabinet. But we cannot pre-empt that we will take action. We have to go through the process. It’s a tough call for FAM for sure,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that it is important to cultivate local talents, but the process takes time although work is underway.

Anwar ended his three-day visit to Addis Ababa on Nov 20 and headed to Johannesburg to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit. He will also make an official visit to Nairobi, Kenya, on Nov 23 and 24, before heading home.

The FIFA Appeal Committee on Nov 3 upheld the penalty imposed by the Disciplinary Committee of the world governing body against FAM and the seven heritage players for offences related to the falsification of documents under Article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Consequently, FAM was ordered to pay a fine of CHF350,000 (approximately RM1.8 million), while each player was fined CHF2,000 (about RM11,000). The seven players were also suspended for 12 months from football-related activities. — Bernama