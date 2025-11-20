KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Malaysia has engaged both China and Vietnam over their island-building activities in disputed part of the South China Sea, via ministerial-level meetings to urge them to avoid actions that could heighten tensions, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

In a written parliamentary reply, the foreign affairs minister detailed the government’s multi-pronged approach to defending the nation’s sovereignty while navigating the “complex and sensitive” issue.

The minister also known as Tok Mat explained that Malaysia uses both high-level talks and formal protests to address the issue.

“Malaysia consistently conveys its views so that these countries avoid taking actions that may heighten tensions or be seen as provocative, including military-related actions.

“These concerns are conveyed during meetings between ministers and senior officials,” he said in the reply to Langkawi MP Datuk Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah.

He added that the government has also issued formal diplomatic notes to protest the construction of artificial islands, describing them as one of the highest-level channels of official communication.

The minister said that all government actions are based on a comprehensive consideration of Malaysia’s national interests and the need to handle the disputes carefully to avoid escalation.

In addition to its diplomatic efforts, Malaysia continues to safeguard its sovereignty through continuous patrols, surveillance, and enforcement by the Armed Forces and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Regionally, Mohamad said Malaysia remains committed to the ongoing negotiations between Asean and China for a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, and pledged that it will not support any agreement that undermines its sovereignty.