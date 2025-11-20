KOTA BELUD, Nov 20 — Pintasan incumbent Datuk Fairuz Renddan, who is contesting as an Independent in the 17th Sabah state election, has dismissed allegations linking him to a purported “project commission” scandal as a baseless and desperate attempt to smear his reputation.

Claims circulating on social media accuse Fairuz of demanding a 30 per cent cut from business lobbyists in exchange for project approvals.

Describing the accusations as an “unfounded, cheap issue” engineered by irresponsible quarters, Fairuz said the smear campaign reflected malicious intent and a lack of substantive campaign material from his detractors.

“This is the work of people with bad intentions who have run out of campaign material. They choose the easiest way to ‘kill’ my image by raising such a cheap issue,” he said in a statement today.

“Have they completely run out of ideas for the election campaign? Or do they really have nothing to focus on, to the point that they need to carry out a smear campaign on my name? I have not disturbed anyone.

“I am contesting as an Independent because it is my choice, and I want to continue what I have started for the people of Pintasan,” he added.

Fairuz stressed that the accusations were false and unsupported by evidence.

“The claim that I am using my position as an elected representative to shield myself from investigation or scrutiny is simply untrue and absolutely false.

“These are serious, rotten allegations filled with malicious intent,” he said.

He added that the timing of the allegations — coming shortly after his resignation as Gagasan Rakyat (GRS) Youth Chief and Pintasan division chief — further suggested an attempt to damage his credibility.

“This is the handiwork of those who want to bring me down, destroy my image, and psychologically disturb my supporters and team, who are working hard on this campaign,” Fairuz said, adding that a healthy election campaign reflects political maturity.

He said those who resort to slander and personal attacks are the ones failing to uphold that standard.

“Yes, this is a crucial period. Everyone is focused on campaigning and winning the hearts of the people, winning grassroots support, and winning the seat to serve as an assemblyman.

“But to campaign using vile propaganda meant to damage an opponent’s image, especially with elements of slander, that is unacceptable. Is this the political maturity they claim to champion?

“Is this the rational thinking of political leaders, especially those who call themselves seasoned and experienced?” he said.

On allegations that he received RM5,000 from businessman Albert Tei, Fairuz clarified that the amount was a donation for Covid-19 food basket aid.

“I have no issue returning the money if he wants it back. When the funds were transferred into the Public Bank account, it was clearly stated as a donation to support the food basket initiative we were providing to the people at that time,” he said.

A recently viral TikTok post alleged that Fairuz had been receiving a 30 per cent cut from business lobbyists since his tenure as Political Secretary to the Sabah Finance Minister, and later as Assistant Minister of Special Tasks and Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports.

The post also claimed that he was involved in a scandal with Tei, accusing the businessman of depositing RM5,000 into his bank account, and alleged — without citing verifiable sources — that Pintasan residents were questioning his integrity over the matter. — The Borneo Post