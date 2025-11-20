KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Usno President Tan Sri Pandikar Amin said his extensive experience is crucial for effectively advocating for Sabah’s rights at the federal level.

The former Dewan Rakyat Speaker addressed concerns raised by younger leaders in Pintasan who have criticised his candidacy.

Pandikar, 70, said his intention is not to displace anyone but to contribute his expertise to the ongoing negotiations concerning the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and to leverage international relations for Sabah’s development.

Pandikar said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor recognised the need for seasoned figures like himself and Tan Sri Anifah Aman to engage with Putrajaya on these critical issues.

“Our experience is needed to deal with Putrajaya, especially on matters concerning the MA63, international relations to open doors for Sabah’s development, and negotiations on Sabah’s constitutional rights,” he stated.

Acknowledging the criticism from younger leaders, including incumbent assemblyman Datuk Fairuz Renddan, Pandikar said his decision to contest was a sense of duty rather than personal ambition.

He argued that while young leaders bring fresh perspectives, certain matters require a depth of experience that can only be acquired over time.

“Anyone can manage development programmes and welfare work. But to shoulder Sabah’s rights claims, to negotiate with national leaders, and to ensure the voices of small ethnic communities like the Iranun, Tabilung and Bajau are heard at the federal level, that requires experience that cannot be acquired overnight.”

Pandikar also highlighted his commitment to addressing the problems faced by the people of Pintasan, vowing to resolve at least 50 per cent of their issues if given the opportunity.

He recalled his request on March 9, 2016, to establish the seat to give the Iranun and Tabilung communities a stronger voice in the State Assembly. — Daily Express